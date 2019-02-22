The 2019 Cowtown Marathon

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2019 (This race is for ALL ages, but only participants 17 & younger are eligible for age division awards). Start Time: 9:30 AM

Time Limit: 1.5 hours

Distance: 3.1 miles All races Start and Finish at Will Rogers Memorial Center on Gendy Street.

The Kids 5K Presented by Academy Sports Timing and Scoring: The Cowtown uses the MyLaps timing system, supplied and administered by RunFar Timing. Participants MUST wear their MyLaps timing chip. NO chip, NO time. *Please note that all age group awards are based on chip time, NOT gun time.

Kids 5K Presented by Academy Sports – Custom designed medals will be awarded (5) five deep in each division.

Ages 0-8 (Male and Female)

Ages 9-10 (Male and Female)

Ages 11-12 (Male and Female)

Ages 13-14 (Male and Female)

Ages 15-17 (Male and Female)

All awards will be mailed to recipients 6-8 weeks after the event.

WHAT’S INCLUDED: