The 2019 Cowtown Marathon
Start Times
Saturday, February 23
10K – 7:00 AM
Adults 5K – 8:30 AM
Kids 5K Presented by Academy Sports – 9:30 AM
Sunday, February 24
Half Marathon – 7:00 AM
Full Marathon – 7:00 AM
Ultra Marathon presented by Miller Lite – 7:00 AM
All races Start and Finish at Will Rogers Memorial Center on Gendy Street.
Interactive Maps
Check Out Our Interactive Maps for the –
Ultra Marathon
Full Marathon
Half Marathon
10K
5K’s
Kids 5K Presented by Academy Sports
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2019
(This race is for ALL ages, but only participants 17 & younger are eligible for age division awards).
- Start Time: 9:30 AM
- Time Limit: 1.5 hours
- Distance: 3.1 miles
The Kids 5K Presented by Academy Sports Timing and Scoring: The Cowtown uses the MyLaps timing system, supplied and administered by RunFar Timing. Participants MUST wear their MyLaps timing chip. NO chip, NO time. *Please note that all age group awards are based on chip time, NOT gun time.
Kids 5K Presented by Academy Sports – Custom designed medals will be awarded (5) five deep in each division.
- Ages 0-8 (Male and Female)
- Ages 9-10 (Male and Female)
- Ages 11-12 (Male and Female)
- Ages 13-14 (Male and Female)
- Ages 15-17 (Male and Female)
All awards will be mailed to recipients 6-8 weeks after the event.
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
- All registrants will receive a short sleeve race shirt (youth sizes available).
- All finishers will receive a finishers medal.
- Virtual Goodie bag
Adults 5K
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2019
(This race is for all ages but only participants 18 & older are eligible for age division awards).
- Start Time: 8:30 AM
- Time Limit: 1.5 hours
- Distance: 3.1 miles
The Adults 5K Timing and Scoring:The Cowtown uses the MyLaps timing system, supplied and administered by RunFar Timing. Participants MUST wear their MyLaps timing chip. NO chip, NO time. *Please note that all age group awards are based on chip time, NOT gun time.
Adults 5K – Custom designed medals will be awarded (3) three deep in each division.
- Ages 18-24 (Male and Female)
- Ages 25-29 (Male and Female)
- Ages 30-34 (Male and Female)
- Ages 35-39 (Male and Female)
- Ages 40-44 (Male and Female)
- Ages 45-49 (Male and Female)
- Ages 50-54 (Male and Female)
- Ages 55-59 (Male and Female)
- Ages 60-64 (Male and Female)
- Ages 65-69 (Male and Female)
- Ages 70-74 (Male and Female)
- Ages 75-79 (Male and Female)
- Ages 80-84 (Male and Female)
- Ages 85-89 (Male and Female)
- Ages 90+ (Male and Female)
All awards will be mailed to recipients 6-8 weeks after the event.
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
- All registrants will receive a poly blend runner’s shirt.
- All finishers will receive a finisher medal.
- Virtual Goodie Bag
10K
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2019
- Start Time: 7:00 AM
- Time Limit: 3.5 hours
- Distance: 6.2 miles
Click here for The Cowtown 10K Training Schedule
All races Start and Finish at Will Rogers Memorial Center on Gendy Street.
The 10K Timing and Scoring: The Cowtown uses the MyLaps timing system, supplied and administered by RunFar Timing. Participants MUST wear their MyLaps timing chip. NO chip, NO time. *Please note that all age group awards are based on chip time, NOT gun time.
The 10K – Custom designed medals will be awarded (5) five deep in each division.
- Ages 0-8 (Male and Female)
- Ages 9-10 (Male and Female)
- Ages 11-12 (Male and Female)
- Ages 13-14 (Male and Female)
- Ages 15-17 (Male and Female)
Custom designed medals will be awarded three (3) deep in each division:
- Ages 18-24 (Male and Female)
- Ages 25-29 (Male and Female)
- Ages 30-34 (Male and Female)
- Ages 35-39 (Male and Female)
- Ages 40-44 (Male and Female)
- Ages 45-49 (Male and Female)
- Ages 50-54 (Male and Female)
- Ages 55-59 (Male and Female)
- Ages 60-64 (Male and Female)
- Ages 65-69 (Male and Female)
- Ages 70-74 (Male and Female)
- Ages 75-79 (Male and Female)
- Ages 80-84 (Male and Female)
- Ages 85-89 (Male and Female)
- Ages 90+ (Male and Female)
All awards will be mailed to recipients 6-8 weeks after the event.
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
- All registrants will receive a short sleeve performance race shirt.
- All finishers will receive a finisher medal.
- Virtual Goodie Bag
Half Marathon presented by Sprint
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2019
- Start Time: 7:00 AM
- Time Limit: 4.5 hours
- Distance: 13.1 miles
Click here for The Cowtown Half Marathon presented by Sprint Training Schedule
All races start and finish at Will Rogers Memorial Center on Gendy Street.
*Age Limit – Must be 14 years or older to participate in this distance.
Please take the 4.5 hour time frame into consideration when entering the Half Marathon presented by Sprint. Sag vehicles trail the half marathoners and provide rides back to start/finish area for runners who cannot finish. There will be no support on the course after the 4.5 hour limit.
The Cowtown Half Marathon presented by Sprint Timing and Scoring: The Cowtown uses the MyLaps timing system, supplied and administered by RunFar Timing. Participants MUST wear their MyLaps timing chip. NO chip, NO time. *Please note that all age group awards are based on chip time, NOT gun time. However, course records and prize money will be determined according to gun time.
Half Marathon presented by Sprint – Custom designed medals will be awarded (3) three deep in each division:
- Ages 14-17 (Male and Female)
- Ages 18-24 (Male and Female)
- Ages 25-29 (Male and Female)
- Ages 30-34 (Male and Female)
- Ages 35-39 (Male and Female)
- Ages 40-44 (Male and Female)
- Ages 45-49 (Male and Female)
- Ages 50-54 (Male and Female)
- Ages 55-59 (Male and Female)
- Ages 60-64 (Male and Female)
- Ages 65-69 (Male and Female)
- Ages 70-74 (Male and Female)
- Ages 75-79 (Male and Female)
- Ages 80-84 (Male and Female)
- Ages 85-89 (Male and Female)
- Ages 90+ (Male and Female)
All awards will be mailed to recipients 6-8 weeks after the event.
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
- All finishers will receive a finisher medal.
- All registrants will receive a dri-fit short sleeve runner shirt.
- All finishers will receive a dri-fit short sleeve Half Marathon presented by Sprint finisher shirt.
- All finishers will receive a disposable finishers jacket in lieu of heat sheets. One size fits most.
- All finishers will have the option of printing out an official Finisher’s Certificate showing their official finishing time and place.
- Virtual Goodie Bag
The Cowtown Half Marathon is a USA Track & Field santioned event.
Full Marathon
Sunday, February 24, 2019
- Start Time: 7:00 AM
- Time Limit: 7.5 hours
- Distance: 26.2 miles
- Boston Marathon Qualifier
Click here for The Cowtown Marathon Training Schedule
All races Start and Finish at Will Rogers Memorial Center on Gendy Street.
*Age Limit – Must be 18 years or older to participate in this distance.
Please take the 7.5 hour time frame into consideration when entering the Marathon. Sag vehicles trail the full marathoners and provide rides back to start/finish area for runners who cannot finish. There will be no support on the course after the 7.5 hour limit.
The Cowtown Timing and Scoring: The Cowtown uses the MyLaps timing system. Supplied and administered by RunFar Timing. Participants MUST wear their MyLaps timing chip. NO chip, NO time.*Please note that all age group awards are based on chip time. NOT gun time. However, course records and prize money will be determined according to gun time.
Marathon – Custom designed medals will be awarded (3) three deep in each division.
- Ages 18-24 (Male and Female)
- Ages 25-29 (Male and Female)
- Ages 30-34 (Male and Female)
- Ages 35-39 (Male and Female)
- Ages 40-44 (Male and Female)
- Ages 45-49 (Male and Female)
- Ages 50-54 (Male and Female)
- Ages 55-59 (Male and Female)
- Ages 60-64 (Male and Female)
- Ages 65-69 (Male and Female)
- Ages 70-74 (Male and Female)
- Ages 75-79 (Male and Female)
- Ages 80-84 (Male and Female)
- Ages 85-89 (Male and Female)
- Ages 90+ (Male and Female)
All awards will be mailed to recipients 6-8 weeks after the event.
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
- All finishers will receive a finisher medal
- All registrants will receive a dri-fit short sleeve runner shirt
- All finishers will receive a dri-fit Full Marathon finisher shirt
- All finishers will receive a disposable finishers jacket in lieu of heat sheets, one size fits most
- All finishers will have the option of printing out an official Finisher’s Certificate showing their official finishing time and place.
- Virtual Goodie Bag
The Cowtown Marathon is a USA Track & Field sanctioned event.
Ultra Marathon presented by Miller Lite
SUNDAY, February 24, 2019
- Start Time: 7:00 AM
- Time Limit: 7.5 hours
- Distance: 50K (31 Miles)
- Boston Marathon Qualifier
Click here for The Cowtown Ultra Marathon Training Schedule
All races Start and Finish at Will Rogers Memorial Center on Gendy Street.
*Age Limit – Must be 18 years or older to participate in this distance.
Please take the 7.5 hour time frame into consideration when entering the Ultra Marathon presented by Miller Lite. Sag vehicles trail the ultra marathoners and provide rides back to start/finish area for runners who cannot finish. There will be no support on the course after the 7.5 hour limit.
The Cowtown Ultra Marathon Timing and Scoring: The Cowtown uses the MyLaps timing system. Supplied and administered by RunFar Timing. Participants MUST wear their My Laps timing chip. NO chip, NO time. *Please note that all age group awards are based on chip time. NOT gun time. However, course records and prize money will be determined according to gun time.
Ultra Marathon – Custom designed medals will be awarded (1) one deep in each division.
- Ages 18-24 (Male and Female)
- Ages 25-29 (Male and Female)
- Ages 30-34 (Male and Female)
- Ages 35-39 (Male and Female)
- Ages 40-44 (Male and Female)
- Ages 45-49 (Male and Female)
- Ages 50-54 (Male and Female)
- Ages 55-59 (Male and Female)
- Ages 60-64 (Male and Female)
- Ages 65-69 (Male and Female)
- Ages 70-74 (Male and Female)
- Ages 75-79 (Male and Female)
- Ages 80-84 (Male and Female)
- Ages 85-89 (Male and Female)
- Ages 90+ (Male and Female)
All awards will be mailed to recipients 6-8 weeks after the event.
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
- All finishers will receive a finisher medal
- All registrants will receive a dri-fit short sleeve runner shirt
- All finishers will receive a dri-fit long sleeve Ultra Marathon finisher shirt
- All finishers will receive a disposable finishers jacket in lieu of heat sheets, one size fits most
- All finishers will have the option of printing out an official Finisher’s Certificate showing their official finishing time and place.
- Virtual Goodie Bag
The Cowtown Ultra Marathon presented by Miller Lite is a USA Track & Field sanctioned event.